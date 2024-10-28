Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 10,687 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 193.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $171.10 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.18 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average is $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

