Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.17 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

