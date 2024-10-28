Short Interest in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Declines By 24.6%

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Waystar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 130,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12. Waystar has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,003,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth about $106,468,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at about $85,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,357,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,950,000.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.