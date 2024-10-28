Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Drops By 16.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 1,299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,902.0 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QUBSF remained flat at $5.25 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

About Qantas Airways

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.