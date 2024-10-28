Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Drops By 16.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 1,299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,902.0 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
OTCMKTS QUBSF remained flat at $5.25 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.25.
About Qantas Airways
