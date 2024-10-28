ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 142,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 14,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 28,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

