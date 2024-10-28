Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Income Research & Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.39. 832,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,001,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

