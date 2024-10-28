Scout24 (ETR:G24) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €80.60 ($87.61) and last traded at €81.15 ($88.21), with a volume of 64999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €80.60 ($87.61).

Scout24 Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

