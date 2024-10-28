RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Hits $192.63 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $68,946.11 or 0.98998804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $192.63 million and approximately $53.64 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,653.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.44 or 0.00520429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00101213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00231347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00026866 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00072844 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 66,970.36370848 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

