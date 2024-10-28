Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $6.00. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 4,183,153 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 26.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $621.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 823,658 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

