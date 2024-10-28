Qorvo (QRVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q2 guidance at $1.75-1.95 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.950 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $99.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.