Piper Sandler Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $315.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Tesla stock opened at $269.19 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

