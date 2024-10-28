Oppenheimer Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $386.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $386.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $366.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.87. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.