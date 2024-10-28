ONUS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.88 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $56.88 million and $272,238.19 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONUS has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.58518556 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $465,687.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

