Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the September 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 27,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 83.9% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 501,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 228,966 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1,982.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 74,072 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $298,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

