Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the September 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 27,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
