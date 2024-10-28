Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 138590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $693.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 355.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 92,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.