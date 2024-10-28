Niza Global Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $52,877.37 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $52,877.37 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,699,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,699,999,954 with 7,250,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00017732 USD and is up 26.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $885,115.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

