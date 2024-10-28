NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

