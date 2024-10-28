Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after acquiring an additional 293,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

