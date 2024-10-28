MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $251.31 and last traded at $246.51. 9,047,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,423,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

