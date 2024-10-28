MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.
MCAN Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAMTF opened at C$13.56 on Monday. MCAN Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$11.08 and a 12-month high of C$13.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.24.
About MCAN Mortgage
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MCAN Mortgage
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.