MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAMTF opened at C$13.56 on Monday. MCAN Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$11.08 and a 12-month high of C$13.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.24.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

About MCAN Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.