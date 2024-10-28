Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,766 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 135.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $124.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $280,559.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,776.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $280,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,776.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,651 shares of company stock worth $929,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

