Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 1,684 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hershey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,743,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,962,000 after acquiring an additional 147,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after acquiring an additional 537,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $181.25 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average is $192.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.11.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

