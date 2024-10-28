KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.39 million and $0.32 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,778.97 or 1.00026837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012594 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00056921 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01132371 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.