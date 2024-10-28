Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $513.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

