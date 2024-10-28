JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 122.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

