JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Short Interest Up 29.2% in October

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JIADE Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of JDZG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,348. JIADE has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $15.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74.

JIADE Company Profile

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

