J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 104,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 98,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA opened at $50.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

