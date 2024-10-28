J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,330 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IJK opened at $91.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
