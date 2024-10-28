J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $68.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.