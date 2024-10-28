J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,781 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $170.27 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average is $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

