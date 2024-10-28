IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 250,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,288,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after purchasing an additional 177,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

