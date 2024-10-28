iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF makes up 0.8% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $267.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

