iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Position Lowered by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $89,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,862,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,069,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $61.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.