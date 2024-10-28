iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.42. 18,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,407. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

