iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.1% during the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 429,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 176,888 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. 1,534,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

