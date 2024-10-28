iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,284. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

