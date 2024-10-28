Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,074. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.