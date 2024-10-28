Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys 596 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,029. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

