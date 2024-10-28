Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $609.40. 224,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $481.79 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $626.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

