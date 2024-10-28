Independent Investors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $62,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.20. 475,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,977. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

