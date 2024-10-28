Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,823. The firm has a market cap of $782.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.17 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

