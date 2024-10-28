Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $198.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

