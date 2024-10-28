Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

