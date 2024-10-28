Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HTLFP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. 13,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

