HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BioCardia stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 150,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,155. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.26.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.78). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

