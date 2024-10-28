Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $641,516.26 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $641,516.26 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $39.64 or 0.00057552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,054 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

