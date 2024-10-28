Greenspring Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.77.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $490.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $533.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

