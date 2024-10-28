General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $175.30 and last traded at $175.80. Approximately 1,518,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,343,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average is $168.56. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.