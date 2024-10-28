Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLK)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Bolt Projects Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSLK stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

