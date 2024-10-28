Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $317.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.77 and its 200-day moving average is $298.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

